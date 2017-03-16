Justin Bettman is a talented photographer, art director and digital artist currently lives and works in Brooklyn, New York. Bettman received his BS in Entrepreneurship from USC Marshall School of Business. Justin focuses on portraiture and advertising photography. “I do art direction and photography for various brands at Ogilvy and Mather including Nationwide Insurance, Coca Cola, Perrier, and American Express,” he explained.

