Justin Bettman is a talented photographer, art director and digital artist currently lives and works in Brooklyn, New York. Bettman received his BS in Entrepreneurship from USC Marshall School of Business. Justin focuses on portraiture and advertising photography. “I do art direction and photography for various brands at Ogilvy and Mather including Nationwide Insurance, Coca Cola, Perrier, and American Express,” he explained.

Read also: Set In The Street by Justin Bettman

Alden Ehrenreich

Alden Ehrenreich

Aziz Ansari

Aziz Ansari

Dale Earnhart Jr.

Dale Earnhart Jr.

David Harbour

David Harbour

David Oyelowo

David Oyelowo

Jerome Jarre

Jerome Jarre

Josh Groban

Josh Groban

Viggo Mortensen

Viggo Mortensen

More info: instagram / facebook / website