Meet Celeste Barber, Instagram Star Who Hilariously Re-creates Absurd Celebrity Photos
Celeste Barber is a 34-year-old Australian actress, writer, comedian and mother-of-two, who parodies celebrity Instagram photos. With more than 1.5 million Instagram followers, Celeste is a bona fide social media celebrity. Barber has been trying to highlight through a series of photos called #celestechallengeaccepted, in which she re-creates celebrity Instagram photos using examples from her own life.
Being Famous on Instagram Is Like Being Rich at Monopoly. I can’t even get my account verified, so not much has changed. Except I’m a massive bitch now and make my friends pick out all the blue M&M’s for me.
