Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Pin to Pinterest Share on StumbleUpon +

Celeste Barber is a 34-year-old Australian actress, writer, comedian and mother-of-two, who parodies celebrity Instagram photos. With more than 1.5 million Instagram followers, Celeste is a bona fide social media celebrity. Barber has been trying to highlight through a series of photos called #celestechallengeaccepted, in which she re-creates celebrity Instagram photos using examples from her own life.

Being Famous on Instagram Is Like Being Rich at Monopoly. I can’t even get my account verified, so not much has changed. Except I’m a massive bitch now and make my friends pick out all the blue M&M’s for me.

Some people are pregnant, others can't afford matching underwear. #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #ciara #calvinklein A photo posted by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on Jan 5, 2017 at 12:14pm PST

FOUND THE REMOTE! 2017 is looking up! #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #nickiminaj A photo posted by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on Jan 3, 2017 at 12:49pm PST

Beach lyfe. #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #izabelgoulart #fyrefestival @izabelgoulart A video posted by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on Jan 6, 2017 at 8:49pm PST

More info: instagram / facebook / website