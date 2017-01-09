Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
Pin to Pinterest
Share on StumbleUpon
+

Celeste Barber is a 34-year-old Australian actress, writer, comedian and mother-of-two, who parodies celebrity Instagram photos. With more than 1.5 million Instagram followers, Celeste is a bona fide social media celebrity. Barber has been trying to highlight through a series of photos called #celestechallengeaccepted, in which she re-creates celebrity Instagram photos using examples from her own life.

Being Famous on Instagram Is Like Being Rich at Monopoly. I can’t even get my account verified, so not much has changed. Except I’m a massive bitch now and make my friends pick out all the blue M&M’s for me.

FOUND THE REMOTE! 2017 is looking up! #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #nickiminaj

A photo posted by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on

Beach lyfe. #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #izabelgoulart #fyrefestival @izabelgoulart

A video posted by Celeste Barber (@celestebarber) on

More info: instagram / facebook / website

Share via WhatsApp