Ana Santos is a talented photographer and digital artist currently lives and works in Madrid, Spain. Her latest project “Chamaleon” is a reflection about connection, adaptation, duality, and contradiction. An identity full of metaphors and polarities. A place to calm down, to exhibit, to hide and to mimic us with the space. An attempt to listen the interior stains of our soul.

What you express and what is expected from us to express; the loss of vital instinct of “savage woman” and passion, sexuality, maternity; belonging and many places of being. The beauty of interspersed shapes and geometry of worship into life, matter and habitable space.

More info: website