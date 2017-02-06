Brenda Waworga is a talented self-taught photographer, artist and loyal banker from Manado, small town in North Sulawesi, Indonesia. Brenda shoots a lot of fashion, portrait, beauty and commercial photography.

Living in a small town surrounded by nature i mostly photographed my models outdoor using natural light.

Waworga uses Canon 5D Mark II and Canon EOS 1000D cameras. “I found interest about photography at the end of the year 2009 because i want to travel abroad and i was thinking i need a “good” camera so i can capture great things there and ended up with curiousity and beauty of photography,” she explained. “Since then i never stop learning and capturing, its been my source of happiness and my way to express myself and thing that ive seen to the world or to other people”.

