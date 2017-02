Babak Fatholahi is a talented 26-year-old self-taught photographer and retoucher from Tehran, Iran who currently lives and works in Kiev, Ukraine. Babak studied computer sciences at the Azad University of Tehran. Fatholahi focuses on portraiture, he shoots a lot of fashion, beauty and commercial photography.

Babak Fatholahi uses Canon EOS 5D Mark III camera.

