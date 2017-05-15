Chase Guttman is a talented 20-year-old travel photographer, drone photography expert author, social media influencer and lecturer from New York City. An award-winning photographer has travelled to all 50 states to capture breathtaking aerial images. Since completing his travels, Guttman has compiled a book called The Handbook of Drone Photography – A Complete Guide to the New Art of Do-It-Yourself Aerial Photography.

In addition to traveling across the U.S. to capture aerial images of America, Chase visited and photographed over 65 countries. He is also a rising star on Instagram, with over 46,000 followers.

More info: instagram / facebook / website