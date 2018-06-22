Fantastic Street Photography in Chicago by Graham Chapman
Vibrant and high contrast street photos by Graham Chapman, talented photographer, editor and filmmaker currently based in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Graham focuses on urban and street photography. He captures a Truly Chicago with stunning silhouettes, compositions and lightings. Chapman has over 43.100 followers on Instagram and counting.
Living in Chicago, I’m blessed to be part of a city with such unique character and so many varied faces. I try to take advantage of that wherever and whenever I can—from the landscapes of The Windy City’s lakefront to the hidden portraits that the streets provide. Through these collections, I hope to share my passions and the secrets I see through the lens.
