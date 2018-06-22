Vibrant and high contrast street photos by Graham Chapman, talented photographer, editor and filmmaker currently based in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Graham focuses on urban and street photography. He captures a Truly Chicago with stunning silhouettes, compositions and lightings. Chapman has over 43.100 followers on Instagram and counting.

Living in Chicago, I’m blessed to be part of a city with such unique character and so many varied faces. I try to take advantage of that wherever and whenever I can—from the landscapes of The Windy City’s lakefront to the hidden portraits that the streets provide. Through these collections, I hope to share my passions and the secrets I see through the lens.

