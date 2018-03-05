Fabulous Street Shots of Chicago by Kameron Sears

Kameron Sears is a talented self-taught photographer, retoucher and graphic designer currently based in Chicago, IL, USA. Kameron received his Bachelors in Graphic Design from the school in St. Augustine. He works as a freelance designer in Chicago. Sears shoots spectacular urban landscapes of his home city. He has over 11,700 followers on instagram.

My love and interest for photography started when I downloaded Instagram, after that I was hooked. When I first started out I strictly used my iPhone. After about 2 years I finally felt it was time to make the jump and purchase an actual camera, (Sony A7ii) now the possibilities are endless. I mainly enjoy shooting street, cityscapes, small weddings, and architecture.

