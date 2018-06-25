Outstanding street shots by Matt Weitz, talented young photographer, retoucher and urban explorer who was born and raised in the greater Los Angeles area and currently lives and works in Chicago, Illinois. Matt focuses on people and places. He shoots a lot of cinematic cityscapes, architecture and urban photography. Weitz has almost 40,000 followers on Instagram. He uses Sony Alpha A7 II.

More info: instagram / website