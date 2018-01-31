Photogrist community Create a post
Create a post

Photogrist Photography Magazine

Professional Photography

Stunning Urban Instagrams of Chicago by Zach Lipson

Stunning Urban Instagrams of Chicago by Zach Lipson

Zach Lipson is a talented self-taught photographer who was born and raised outside of Detroit and currently lives and works in Chicago, Illinois. “My journey into the visual arts began at an early age”, he says. “From sketching, to graphic design, to interface design, my artistic interests have transitioned through a variety of mediums over the years.” Zach shoots a lot of architecture, lifestyle and street photography.

In March of 2015, I began my journey into photography when I purchased a camera to help document my travels. To learn, I began taking pictures of the architecture and the people in Chicago. Although it wasn’t the intention, I quickly became infatuated with photography and it’s ability to document the world around me. What started as simply “learning” to use a camera, became a passionate hobby that changed my life in ways I could never have imagined. Photography has taken to me to beautiful places, introduced me to great people, and has given me a creative outlet unlike any other I’ve experienced. I’m grateful for the experiences and opportunities that have come my way and I look forward to what’s to come.

More info: instagram / website

What's Your Reaction?

Angry Angry
0
Angry
Cute Cute
0
Cute
Fail Fail
0
Fail
Geeky Geeky
0
Geeky
Lol Lol
0
Lol
Love Love
0
Love
OMG OMG
0
OMG
Win Win
0
Win
WTF WTF
0
WTF
hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fun fun
0
fun
Scary Scary
0
Scary

You may also like

More From: Professional Photography

DON'T MISS

log in

Forgot password?
Captcha!
Don't have an account?
sign up

reset password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in
X
Best of Unsplash: Top 100 Most Viewed Free Photos of 2017…Professional PhotographyWith its Best of Unsplash 2017, the world's premier platform for HD photography, unveils a selection of the 100 most viewed photos of the year 2017! T…

Stunning Urban Instagrams of Chicago by Zach Lipson

 
Choose A Format
Story
Formatted Text with Embeds and Visuals
List
The Classic Internet Listicles
Open List
Submit your own item and vote up for the best submission
Ranked List
Upvote or downvote to decide the best list item
Video
Youtube, Vimeo or Vine Embeds