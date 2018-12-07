Striking aerial landscapes by Tomás Westenenk Orrego, a talented self-taught photographer, architect, and drone pilot currently based in Santiago, Chile. Tomás focuses on architecture, landscape, urban, and aerial photography. He has over 106,000 followers on Instagram and counting.

I am a Santiago based architect and photographer, born and raised in Chile. Photography has been my passion since I got my first camera in the year 2000. Over time I have developed a more mature approach to my photography skills, which are constantly evolving.

