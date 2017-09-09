Maciej Leszczynski is a traveler and photographer who was born in Elblag in 1986 and currently lives and works in Gdańsk, Poland. Maciej specialises mainly in landscape, cityscape and fine art photography. Often uses long exposure technique photographing in poor lighting or with use of strong neutral density filters. His photrographies are pure in form, have an impeccable composition and are moody, calm and still. Enjoy also his “Old Chongqing” series.

Photographs from “City of Rivers” series were made in November 2016 in Chongqing municipality – the main city of central China. The aim of the project was to document the urban space along the course of rivers, the Yangtze and the Jialing River. The greatest part of the photos in the project has been made in the most urbanized areas.

