Atmospheric, Long Exposure and Cinematic Photography by Henri Prestes

Henri Prestes is a talented photographer and cinematographer from Southern Europe. His portfolio is full of stunning cinematic pictures are taken in the small, isolated villages in Portugal. Henri takes pictures when the weather is suitable for the kind of mood or atmosphere, usually at night or early morning. His work aims to capture “the melancholy mood of dark eeriness that is often present in isolated places”. Prestes, a Portugese photographer, has spent many long nights over the last 2 years creating the work near isolated villages in the most secluded parts of his home country that are often surrounded by dense fog and heavy rain. He says that these places are perfect for creating the atmosphere and cinematic narrative that he seeks. He only produces the work when the conditions are right as “even the most boring place can look haunting and mysterious with the right weather and light”. Growing up in a small town in the mountain region of Portugal, Prestes would go out exploring abandoned places and forests.

I seek to create these cinematic moments that are mostly grounded in reality except some detail that doesn’t look quite right, like when you’re having a bad dream, and that hopefully makes the viewer uncomfortable and feeling like something is about to happen.

