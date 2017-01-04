LolLol AngryAngry OMGOMG GeekyGeeky ScaryScary WTFWTF WinWin LoveLove
Photogrist Alternative community Add post
Portrait Photography

Cinematic Portrait Photography by Robert Jordan III

By photogrist stuff
0
, 0 points
Cinematic Portrait Photography by Robert Jordan III

Robert Jordan III is a talented photographer and retoucher currently based out of Columbus, Ohio. Robert shoots a lot of portrait, fine art, lifestyle and fashion photography. He strongly believes that a photograph can change the world. It is the responsibility of the photographer to use the talent’s they were given to help build the world up with hope not use it in malice to tear it down. The greatest gift a photographer can give anyone is a good memory.

Since the age of 8 years old I have been enchanted by camera’s and the power one has when holding one. I want to create, inspire, and be inspired by everything and everyone around me. As famous photographer Imogen Cunningham once said when asked which photograph was her favorite? She replied, “The one I’m going to take tomorrow.” Here’s to tomorrow.

Robert Jordan III uses Nikon D7000 and Nikon D7000 cameras.

More info: instagram / website

Share via WhatsApp
What's Your Reaction?
Angry Angry
0
Angry
Cute Cute
0
Cute
Fail Fail
0
Fail
Geeky Geeky
0
Geeky
Lol Lol
0
Lol
Love Love
0
Love
OMG OMG
0
OMG
Win Win
0
Win
WTF WTF
0
WTF
Scary Scary
0
Scary

You may also like

log in

Forgot password?
Captcha!
Don't have an account?
sign up

reset password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in
Choose A Format
Personality quiz
Trivia quiz
Poll
Story
List
Meme
Video
Audio
Image