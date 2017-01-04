Cinematic Portrait Photography by Robert Jordan III

Robert Jordan III is a talented photographer and retoucher currently based out of Columbus, Ohio. Robert shoots a lot of portrait, fine art, lifestyle and fashion photography. He strongly believes that a photograph can change the world. It is the responsibility of the photographer to use the talent’s they were given to help build the world up with hope not use it in malice to tear it down. The greatest gift a photographer can give anyone is a good memory.

Since the age of 8 years old I have been enchanted by camera’s and the power one has when holding one. I want to create, inspire, and be inspired by everything and everyone around me. As famous photographer Imogen Cunningham once said when asked which photograph was her favorite? She replied, “The one I’m going to take tomorrow.” Here’s to tomorrow.

Robert Jordan III uses Nikon D7000 and Nikon D7000 cameras.

More info: instagram / website