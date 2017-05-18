Simona Zanna is a talented 27-year-old self-taught photographer and artist based in Assisi, Italy. Simona shoots a lot of travel, lifestyle and portrait photography. “I fell in love once, but it went to waste; Now I try to capture human emotions”, she says. Zanna uses her iPhone and Olympus OMD E-M5 Mark II camera.

I graduated in Modern Literature on April 2014, and my path through the language and communication led me to photography.

