Bill Gekas is a talented self-taught photographer who was born and residing in Melbourne, Australia. “I’ve been involved with photography since the early 90’s when I was shooting film and have come from a photography background of shooting, developing and printing my own work,” he says. Bill focuses on portraiture, he shoots amazing fine art, conceptual and cinematic children portraits. Over the last few years his works have been published in various art journals, books, magazines, newspapers and other media outlets worldwide including BBC, NBC Today, ABC News, Daily Mail and others.

Although photography is not my full time profession I may occasionally shoot commissioned work when requested but my real passion in photography are my personal projects which give me the freedom to shoot and create what I want, how I want and when I want without the time, competition and financial restraints the more commercial side of photography is known for.

Bill Gekas uses his daughter Athena as a model, inspired by Dutch Flemish and Italian 17th-century masters’ classic paintings – such as Rembrandt, Rubens and Caravaggio.

