Spectacular urban and street shots by Mike Meyers, a talented photographer, and creative director based in Chicago, Illinois. After a successful 20-year career as a creative director/writer in the advertising industry, Mike found photography and fell in love with it. Leveraging his 80k+ social-media following, Mike currently works with brands and their agencies to help concept campaigns, shoot them, and promote them via his social network. Meyers uses Sony A7rii camera and DJI Mavic 2 Pro drone.



