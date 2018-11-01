Stunning urban landscapes by Tristan Lavender, a professional photographer, and writer based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Tristan focuses on landscaping, urban, and travel photography. He shoots also a lot of architecture, cityscape and street photography. Lavender has over 14,000 followers on Instagram and counting.

I have been an observer for as long as I remember. Born as the son of an English father and a Dutch mother, I grew up in The Netherlands. After graduating in psychology at the University of Leiden and briefly working as a journalist in Australia, I switched careers to marketing communications. I currently work as a senior global content editor at Philips. Next to that, I offer photography services. I live in Amsterdam, although I prefer to be up in the air, heading for new destinations. The language was my first love. Then I discovered photography. Now I am combining both. My passion has always remained the same: sharing stories. Because if you observe closely enough, there’s always more than meets the eye.

