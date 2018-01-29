Photogrist community Create a post
Meet Coco Hamamatsu, The Adorable 7-Year-Old Japanese Instagram Star With Over 472000 Followers

Coco Hamamatsu is only 7-years-old but is already taking the Tokyo’s fashion scene by storm with her sharp fashion sense. She first learned about fashion from her parents who run a vintage clothing store in the trendy Tokyo neighborhood of Harajuku. The store “is a place for young people that want to explore their fashion interests and just feel free,” Coco’s mother, Misato, says, adding that they moved to Tokyo after an earthquake forced them to evacuate from their previous home. So, they started anew.

Coco’s style ranges from punk to normcore and she can rock a puffer jacket like an Instagram star three times her age! Unlike many other Instagram stars, her style is effortless and her poses natural. She proves that you can remain innocent and still be a model.

