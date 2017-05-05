Colorful Boxes: Stunning Compositions of Facades by Andreas Levers
German photographer and media designer Andreas Levers captures the stunning beauty of colorful facades and buildings in his ongoing series entitled “Colorful Boxes”. Andreas tries to show everyday urban spaces in amazing composition and colors. Enjoy also his Iceland / Cinemascope and At Night series.
I like to capture photos of urban spaces, especially non-places as described by Marc Auge and Robert Venturi.
