Jessica Devnani aka Pink Plankton is a talented 20-something photographer, filmmaker, multimedia designer and adventurer from Toronto, Canada. Jessica received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Image Arts from Ryerson University. She has also studied abroad at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, in Australia.

These incredible images were taken by Jessica Devnani, who shows off the unique magical beauty of Guatapé, the world’s most colourful town. “Apparently it started with families painting images along the sides of their homes. This little town was an absolute pleasure to meander through and photograph,” Devnani says.

More info: instagram / facebook / website