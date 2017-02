Moscow-based 30-year-old photographer and engineer Kristina Makeeva shares incredible and magical photos on instagram with her 199000 followers. Krisina shoots colorful portraits, still life, landscape, travel and dreamlike photography. She uses Canon 5D Mark II, Kiev 88 and Leica 6 cameras.

