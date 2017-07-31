Maciej Miloch is an professional photographer and art director currently based in Warsaw, Poland. Maciej received his AP Degree in Photography from Academy of Photography, Warsaw. He focuses on still life, commercial and food photography. His clients include: Tchibo, McDonald’s, McCafé, IKEA, Maspex, Nestlé, Samsung, SaladStory and others.

Mixing geometric forms, colors and textures is my reciepe for creating memorable visual statements. I hope I don’t need to mention my passion for food that I enjoy not only cooking, but shooting as well.

