Incredible moody portraits by Shani Varner (previously featured), a talented 20-year-old photographer, and digital artist based in Atlanta, Georgia. Varner shoots a lot of vibrant and psychedelic color female portraits. He uses awesome lights and tones. Varner shoots with Sony A7II and Zeiss 35mm 1.4 lens.

My journey as a photographer began 2 1/2 years ago. I started with capturing landscapes, macro, urban life (the usual beginner photos). However, it was not until I did my first portrait session with my close cousin that I began to gravitate towards portraiture based photography. What brings me the most happiness is seeing the reactions of my subjects when they first witness the showpiece we come to create.

