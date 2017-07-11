Ludwig Favre is a professional photographer specializing in major cities and landscapes of America, raised in Paris. Ludwig was born in 1976, in a north of Paris. He focuses on landsdcaping, architecture and travel photography.

History Studies of art , multimedia and audiovisual formed my photographer’s eye, sensitive reproductive picturesque landscapes.The practice of photography allows me to capture » moments of life, » I like to capture spontaneously, according to my travels.

Enjoy also his “Summer Beach” series.

