Jovana Rikalo is a talented 28-year-old self-taught photographer, visual artist and student who currently lives and works in Novi Sad, Serbia. Jovana focuses on portraiture, she shoots gorgeous fine art and conceptual portraits. “I like to create unreal situations in the real world, and tell surreal stories with my camera,” she says.

I love capturing dreamy portraits of female models who have bright eyes and unique beauty.

Jovana Rikalo started photography in 2013 and taking photos has become her greatest love.

Photography has become my greatest love. Capturing emotions and milestones is now a big part of who I am, and the whole idea of perfectly freezing special moments & feelings pushes me to take risks, get creative and learn as much as I can about the art of photo editing.

