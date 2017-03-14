Gorgeous Conceptual Portrait Photography by Kristina Varaksina
Kristina Varaksina is a talented photographer and art director who was born in Russia and currently lives and works in Brooklyn, New York. Kristina specializes on portraiture, she shoots amazing fine art, beauty, fashion and commercial portrait photography. Varaksina’s focus is to capture human emotion and the psychological impressions of her subjects’ mind – permitting the characters to project their internal reality.
More info: instagram / facebook / website