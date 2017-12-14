Taylor Jarvis is a multi-talented self-taught photographer and artist who was born and raised in small town in Georgia and currently lives and works in Charleston, South Carolina. Taylor focuses on portraiture, she shoots gorgeous beauty, lifestyle and conceptual portrait photography.

I’ve been capturing things with my camera ever since high-school when my parents surprised me with my first camera (More than 10 years ago!). I absolutely love what I do and I think my work reflects that. It’s amazing being able to create something visually unique and meaningful that’s going to last forever.

More info: instagram / facebook / website