Michael Christopher Brown is a talented 38-year-old photographer, filmmaker and photojournalist who was born and raised in the Skagit Valley, a farming community in Washington State. Michael produces very powerful images, covering news on assignment in places like China, Libya, the Congo for National Geographic. His portraits are especially impressive. His photographs were exhibited at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the Instituto Cervantes (New York), The Museum of Fine Arts (Houston), the Annenberg Space for Photography and the Brooklyn Museum.

What interests me about the photographic process is the relationship between distance and honesty. As one moves closer to their limits, they often become more honest.

More info: instagram