Slava Semeniuta is a talented photographer, graphic designer and digital artist who was born in Siberia, Russia and currently lives and works in Minsk, Belarus. “I love everything that looks cosmic,” he says. Slava inspired by music – ambient, IDM, techno and African rhythms.

Neon colors are colors that are rarely found in nature. In the oceans live deepwater creatures that have the property to ﬂuoresce. In cosmos, there are ultraviolet radiation rays which are only visible neon colors. I like to think that in the cosmos there are many planets where the whole world is ﬂuorescent, mountains, trees, clouds, seas. These colours seem to me very mysterious and magical fact.

