38 shares Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Pin to Pinterest Share on StumbleUpon + What's This?

Randal Ford is a talented photographer and filmmaker from Dallas, TX, who currently lives and works in Austin, TX. Randal shoots a lot of people and animal portraits, he is obsessed with details, creative collaboration, and chasing a timeless aesthetic. Ford received his Business Degree from Texas A&M, but his obsession with the visual arts drew him into the world of commercial photography.

Couch Chameleons – a series of images for cable TV company, Century Link Prism. Each image showcased a person watching TV on their couch wearing clothes that matched the fabric of the couch. In order to bring this concept to life, we custom upholstered each sofa and created wardrobe using the same fabric.

More info: instagram / website