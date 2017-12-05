Ben Moore is a talented self-taught photographer and adventurer currently based in Hoddesdon, village in Hertfordshire, England. Ben shoots a lot of travel, architecture, lifestyle and street photography.

Photography to me is more than just a hobby or job, its more like a relationship. I give it time, effort and hard work and in exchange I get images the gives me feelings I can’t explain or puts me in a certain mood. I believe I was born to do this and I think I’m very good at it.

