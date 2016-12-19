69 shares Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Pin to Pinterest Share on StumbleUpon + What's This?

Anthony Hearsey is a talented graphic designer, image maker, photographer and retoucher currently based in Brisbane, Australia. Anthony received his Bachelor of Fine Art in Interactive and Visual Design from Queensland University of Technology. His clients include: Adobe, IPM Sweden, Camerata of St John’s – Queensland’s Chamber Orchestra, Nitro MMA, Aftershock MMA, UFC’s Ben Nguyen, Carnage In The Cage Mackay, Treasury Casino and many others.

I am an image maker who specialises in photography, retouching, CGI and creative imaging. My passion lies in all things surreal, thought provoking or a little twisted.

More info: instagram / facebook / website