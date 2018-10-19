Beautiful animals shots by Irene Nathanson, a talented amateur photographer from Westchester County, New York who currently lives and works in Sarasota, Florida. Irene focuses mainly on animals photography. Photography became a passion when she began traveling at the age of 41.

Most recently with my first trip to Africa I purchased my first Nikon D90 and have not put it down since. I have returned to Africa 3 more times-once a year. I would like to keep that tradition going.

