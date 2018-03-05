Gorgeous female portraits by Oscar a.k.a. sotahboy, talented 23-year-old photographer, filmmaker and retoucher from a small town in Minnesota, now living closer to the cities. Oscar focuses on portraiture, he shoots marvelous beauty, fashion and lifestyle portrait photography. Sotahboy uses Canon EOS 6D with Canon 50mm F/1.8 STM lens. He has over 32,600 followers on instagram.

I express my feelings and emotions through my photography. I not only shoot with my cannon, but I also fly with a drone.

More info: instagram / website