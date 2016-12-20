62 shares Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Pin to Pinterest Share on StumbleUpon + What's This?

Damon Dahlen is an professional photographer, filmmaker and photo editor based in New York City. Damon shoots a lot of portrait, travel and family photography. He spent six months capturing spectacular images of New York City’s ballerinas in their own homes.

I am sometimes a photographer but really I just push buttons and hope for the best.

