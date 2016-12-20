62
Damon Dahlen is an professional photographer, filmmaker and photo editor based in New York City. Damon shoots a lot of portrait, travel and family photography. He spent six months capturing spectacular images of New York City’s ballerinas in their own homes.

I am sometimes a photographer but really I just push buttons and hope for the best.

Enjoy also: Home Stage: Ballerinas In Their Own Homes by David Perkins

CAMILLE WORKMAN, Freelance dance

CASSANDRA TRENARY, Soloist at American Ballet Theater

DANIELLE SCHULZ, Dancer at the Metropolitan Opera and freelance artist

DEVON TEUSCHER, Soloist at American Ballet Theater

EBONY WILLIAMS, Freelance dancer and choreographer

ELINA MIETTINEN, Corps de Ballet member at American Ballet Theater

INGRID SILVA, Dancer at Dance Theatre of Harlem

KATHRYN BOREN, Corps de Ballet member at American Ballet Theater

SKYLAR BRANDT, Soloist at American Ballet Theater

ZHONGJING FANG, Corps de Ballet member at American Ballet Theater

More info: instagram / facebook / website
Sourse: dyt / huffpost

