Tio Von Hale is a talented photographer, designer and visual artist from Los Angeles, California who specializes in portraits of dancers and acrobats. Tio captures sculptural bodies suspended in the right moment, being able to freeze their movements without diminish the movement and sensitive feeling at all.

Began photography to express myself online as a musician and as a result i’m now a working photographer. Very unexpected and welcomed turn in life. I love that photography has given me a whole other way to express myself as an artist.

More info: instagram / facebook