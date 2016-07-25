Daniel Nadel is a talented photographer currently based in London, UK. Daniel bought his first camera when travelling the world at 18 which inspired him to study photography on his return. He shoots a lot of fashion, editorial and portrait photography. Nadel has shot for everyone from Elle UK, Hunger, Wonderland, to Adidas, to Net-a-Porter and has developed a sleek look that runs throughout his work, a comparable aesthetic to some of the greats. His passion for fashion photography and natural ability to interact with people can be shown in his work. Daniel’s portraits have a Rankin style quality and his work remains consistently professional across the board.

More info: instagram / website