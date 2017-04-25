Victoria Krundysheva is a talented self-taught photographer and artist who was born in Saint-Petersburg in 1988 and currently lives and works in Mumbai, India. Victoria focuses on portraiture, she shoots amazing conceptual, narrative and fine art portrait photography. Krundysheva inspired by her free spirit, metaphorical vision and attention to details. Her pictures are her personal meditation, way to connect with the world inside her and outside.

You entered to hide but there’s only blackness inside – reflection of nightmares and fears. The darkness wraps around you – you can’t wash it off with soap, you are never clean enough. It has you screaming but no sound coming out. You crawl in the corner to hide but even walls seem to be against you.

