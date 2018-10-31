Outstanding mountain landscapes by David Gay, a talented self-taught photographer, retoucher, and adventurer currently based in Denver, Colorado. David focuses on landscaping, travel and nature photography. He uses Nikon D5500 with Nikkor 55-200mm and Rokinon 16mm f/2.0 lens.

What’s up everybody, my name is David and I like to shoot photos and create art. Ever since I could remember, I have had an affinity for traveling, exploring and going on adventures. Growing up in Switzerland, as a kid, surrounded by the Alps, the mountains have always felt like home to me. I now live in the US and spent a large amount of my time growing up in the mid-west. It wasn’t until a few years ago, I made the journey back to the mountains and found myself in the beautiful state of Colorado. However, it wasn’t until recently that I really found myself also falling in love with landscape photography. In late 2016, I decided to take a quick solo trip to Iceland and it was there that I realized how much fun I was having, not only adventuring around but also taking pictures and editing them on my phone. When I returned home, I started doing a little research and decided to actually purchase my very first DSLR camera. In early 2017, I started taking pictures wherever I could and did my best to learn about photography and processing. Thus, began my journey with landscape photography and haven’t turned back.

