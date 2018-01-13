Davide Sasso is a talented self-taught photographer and digital artist currently based in Novara, Italy. Davide focuses on landscaping and traveling, he shoots marvelous street and nature photography in saturated colors.

I hope to go to Japan as soon as possible, but for now I have to be content to do here the pictures that I would love to do there. The photos were taken in Italy, in various places, such as Florence, Venice, Rome and Milan.

