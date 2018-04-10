Stunning manipulations by Balázs Csizik, multi-talented 30-year-old photographer, graphic designer and visual artist from Székesfehérvár who currently lives and works in Budapest, Hungary. Balázs received his MA in Visual Communication from the Budapest University of Technology and Economics in 2011. He works as a senior art director in a communications agency called MITTE.

Deconstruciton is a series that show my vision about deform but also rebuild my subjective vision and reality. This way, my architectural vision engage a new aesthetics with the occupation of space. So in that way deconstruction is a form of reach a new balance, is a way to reach aesthetic contruction.

