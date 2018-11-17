Spectacular outdoor photos by Jess Bonde, a talented 30-year-old photographer, adventurer, and artist currently based in Tasmania, Australia. Jess focuses on travel, lifestyle, and landscape photography. “I have been traveling the past six years of my life, working all over the world and focusing on photography for the past four years”, Bonde says. He has over 125,000 followers on Instagram and counting.

I picked up photography to share my passion for adventures in the outdoors, and hopefully inspire others to get outside and do the same.

More info: Instagram / Facebook / Website