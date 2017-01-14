Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Pin to Pinterest Share on StumbleUpon +

Jelena Osmolovska is a 32-year-old self-taught photographer and retoucher who lives and works in Jurmala, Latvia. “I live in a small country called Latvia where the life is very quiet and laid back,” she says. Jelena started photography after the birth of her second child four years ago. She focuses on portrait and street photography.

Photography is a reflection of my experiences, thoughts and situations that have changed me. I work with natural light and pick the costumes and locations for my photo shoots by myself, whatever allows me to express myself and my emotions more effectively.

