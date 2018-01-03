Christian Delfino is a talented photographer and filmmaker who was born in Sarasota, Florida and currently lives and works in Brooklyn, New York. Christian focuses on traveling and landscaping, he captures experiences of urban living throughout his worldwide travels. His work shows the everyday we all know—the minor details and overlooked nuances of urban areas make up the breadth of his work. In an increasingly hive-like world, Delfino shows us the slower sides of these fast paced cities.

More info: instagram / website