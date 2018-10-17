Spectacular landscapes by George Kossieris, a talented hobbyist photographer from Greek who currently lives and works in Amsterdam, Netherlands. George uses Nikon D5300 and D750 cameras. He focuses mainly on traveling and landscape photography.

My main fields of interest are Landscape and Cityscape photography, and you can see that most of my photos are taken during the Golden and Blue hour (an hour before till an hour after sunset or sunrise), as I find this hour the most appealing for colors and light.

More info: Instagram