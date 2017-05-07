Shannon Dermody is a talented photographer from Hancock, NY who currenlty attends Antonelli Institute in Philadephia, PA with a major in photography. Shannon used her talend to capture unnamed photo series featuring Disney princesses dealing with drugs, alcohol, domestic violence, rape, suicide and all the darkest aspects of our reality. Her project reminds us that abuse and addiction can happen to anyone — even your childhood idols.

The concept I created was to show awareness of problems that is going on in the world today. So I decided to use characters that are held in a very high manner to show real world problems that greatly impact todays society.

More info: instagram / facebook / website