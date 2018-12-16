Spectacular adventure shots by Jody MacDonald, an award-winning adventure sport and documentary style photographer who was born in Saudi Arabia and currently lives and works in Ketchum, Idaho, USA. Jody has been traveling the world since she was a child. She spent 10 years at sea on a global kitesurfing, paragliding and surfing expedition that’s taken her to over 60 countries. Jody MacDonald has photographed in some of the most beautiful locations and explored the wildest corners of the planet.



