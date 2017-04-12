Andrius Burba is a talented Lithuanian photographer already known for his photo series called Under-Cats and Under Horse. Andrius was inspired to create this set of enchanting photographs by a random photo from the internet. The main idea he wanted to express through the photos, was that dogs feel embarrassed about this part of a body which people don’t get to see daily.

For the Under-dogs project I have designed a specially manufactured glass table in order to photograph bigger dogs. After capturing Under-dogs, I decided to go full-time on the following projects of Underlook. In our future plans – Tigers.

