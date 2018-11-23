Dreamlike dog portraits by Kristýna Kvapilová, a talented 21-years old self-taught photographer, retoucher, and dogs lover who was born in Olomouc and currently lives and works in Prague, Czech Republic. Kristýna focuses mainly on dog photography. The dogs blend so naturally into the natural settings that their personalities and emotions shine through, giving the images a beautiful, timeless quality. She is a proud owner of an Australian shepherd Charlie. Kvapilová has over 14,100 followers on Instagram and counting.



